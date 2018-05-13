Iran, Sri Lanka sign 5 documents on mutual co-op

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

Trend:

The Islamic Republic of Iran and Sri Lanka signed five MoU and documents on cooperation on May 13 during the visit of Sri Lankan president Maithripala Sirisena to Tehran‎.

The two sides signed documents for cooperation in various sectors including the health, medical sciences, medicine and medical equipment as well as film industry and fighting against drugs trafficking on the sidelines of the meeting between President Hassan Rouhani and his Sri Lankan counterpart, the official website of Iran’s president reported.

A memorandum of understanding also was signed between the standard Organization on certification of the two countries and training as well as scientific and cultural cooperation.

Sri Lankan president, heading a high-ranking politico-economic delegation arrived in Tehran for an official visit.

The trip aims to promote relations between two countries.

Rouhani had earlier met with Sirisena at Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) summit in Bangkok on October 10, 2016.

