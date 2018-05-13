“I have only positive impressions from Baku Marathon”: Ukrainian runner

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Leman Zeynalova, Vugar Imanov – Trend:

There are only positive impressions from Baku Marathon 2018, Valentina Poltavska (born 1971) from Ukraine, who came in second in the completion, told Trend May 13.

“I participated in Baku Marathon 2017 for the first time and I liked it very much. That’s why I decided to come here this year as well. I will take part in one more marathon in the US next week. Therefore, I was saving my strength,” she said.

Poltavska also congratulated Ihor Olefirenko, who became the winner of Baku Marathon 2018.

“I knew that Olefirenko will reach the finish line first. We came here together,” she added.

Baku Marathon 2018 was held May 13 under the auspices of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Held for the third time, this year’s Marathon retains its motto: Win the Wind.