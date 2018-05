Eight army soldiers killed in Afghanistan

At least eight Afghan National Army soldiers were killed in clashes with insurgents in northern Kunduz province on Saturday night, 303 Pamir Police Zone said in a statement on Sunday, TOLO News reported.

The clashes took place in Dasht-e-Archi district of the province after dozens of Taliban insurgents attacked the district and clashed with security forces, according to the statement.