Ihor Olefirenko: “I came to Baku Marathon 2018 to win”

2018-05-13 13:07 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Vugar Imanov - Trend:

Winner of Baku Marathon 2018 Ihor Olefirenko (born 1990) from Ukraine shared his impressions about the competition.

Olefirenko reached the finish line in one hour and six minutes, thereby setting record in Baku Marathon.

“I didn’t face any difficulties in the competition. I came here to win and struggled only with the wind,” the winner told Trend.

“I am in Baku for the first time. I liked to be here. I didn’t expect to see such a beauty. You have very friendly people and delicious cuisine. I am having a great time here.”

He expressed hope to come to Azerbaijan next year to take part in Baku Marathon.