Baku Marathon 2018 organized at highest level, says winner among women

2018-05-13 13:15 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Vugar Imanov, Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Baku Marathon 2018 was organized at the highest level, winner of the marathon among women, Fadime Celik from Turkey, told Trend May 13.

“We were feeling the support of spectators. I participated in Baku Marathon for the first time and this is my first travel to Baku,” she said.

Celik noted that 14 years ago she took part in a marathon in Germany and come in fifth there.

“I learned about Baku Marathon from my friends who participated in the previous competitions. I very much wanted to come to Baku. I liked this city and I am thinking about staying here for several more days to get to know this beautiful city,” she added.

Baku Marathon 2018 was held May 13 under the auspices of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.