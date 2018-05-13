Pashinyan’s remarks on Karabakh conflict’s settlement cause concern among OSCE MG co-chairs, says ex-minister

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

Trend:

The remarks made by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan regarding the settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict have definitely caused concern among OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, said Armenia’s former defense minister Vigen Sargsyan.

“During the press conference held a few days ago, Pashinyan expressed some attitudes that may be dangerous. I am confident that there remarks have caused concern among our international partners, in particular, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs,” said Sargsyan, who resigned on May 11 during the process of formation of a new government led by Pashinyan, Armenian media reported May 13.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

