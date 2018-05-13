Explosion, gunfire reported In Afghanistan's Jalalabad city

Unknown gunmen attacked Jalalabad's customs finance department on Sunday afternoon and clashes are ongoing with the security forces, local officials confirmed, according TOLO News.

The attack happened in Jalalabad city after a suicide bomber detonated his explosives close to the gate of the finance department. Other insurgents then stormed the building, said officials.

No further details have yet been provided.

At least six people were killed and nearly 20 others wounded in Jalalabad suicide attack on Sunday afternoon, a source at Nangarhar's Health Department confirmed.