Paralympic winner of Baku Marathon: “I won the wind”

2018-05-13 13:53 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Vugar Imanov - Trend:

Mehman Ramazanzade from Azerbaijan, who became winner of Baku Marathon 2018 among paralympians, said that with this victory, he wants to tell people that they should never give up.

“I am taking part in the marathon for the first time. I am not a marathon runner. I just decided to test myself. As you see, I won the wind,” he told Trend May 13.

Ramazanzade said he didn’t expect to reach the finish line.

“This victory can say a lot to people who have lost their courage. Let them look at the paralympians and never give up,” he added.