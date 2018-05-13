Winners of Baku Marathon 2018 awarded (PHOTO)

2018-05-13 14:28 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Vugar Imanov - Trend:

Winners of Baku Marathon 2018 held May 13 under the auspices of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation have been awarded.

Ihor Olefirenko (born 1990) from Ukraine became the winner of the Baku Marathon 2018. Olefirenko reached the finish line in one hour and six minutes, thereby setting record in Baku Marathon.

Mohammad Jafar Moradi (born 1990) from Iran came in second, while Omar Alkanoglu (born 1991) from Turkey ranked third.

Fadime Celik (born 1986) from Turkey became the winner of Baku Marathon 2018 among women.

Valentina Poltavska (born 1971) from Ukraine came in second, while Russian Anastasia Petrova (born 1993) ranked the third.

Mehman Ramazanzade from Azerbaijan became winner of Baku Marathon 2018 among paralympians.

Held for the third time, this year’s Marathon retains its motto: Win the Wind.