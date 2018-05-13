Azerbaijan to be represented at int’l conference on victims of ethnic violence

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov departed to Brussels to attend the 3rd international conference at ministerial level on the victims of ethnic and religious violence in the Middle East, to be held on May 14, 2018, Trend learned from the ministry May 13.



Within the framework of the visit Minister Mammadyarov will deliver a speech and have a number of bilateral meetings.

The conference aims at convening the ministers of foreign affairs of the Middle Eastern countries as well as other countries concerned such as the partners united in the Global Coalition against Da’esh (“Islamic State”).

In addition to the ministers and national delegations, high-level representatives of regional and international organizations, members of the European and Belgian parliament, selected experts and representatives from targeted communities will be invited.

Goals of the conference is to reconvene the international community one year after the adoption of the Madrid Priorities of Action in order to keep the minds focused on the fate of victims of ethnic and religious violence in the Middle East.

The event participants will also discuss new or additional measures to ensure, now and in the longer term, the preservation of the ethnic and confessional diversity of the Middle-East. Protection of cultural heritage, strong institutions and inclusive participation, equal citizenship and social cohesion are all key elements to achieve this goal.

