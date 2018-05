Turkmenistan expands network of int’l postal services

2018-05-13 14:45 | www.trend.az | 2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 13

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

Individual enterprise Silk Road (Beýik Ýüpek Ýoly) signed a contract with international delivery service UPS, performing courier services in more than 220 countries, the press office of Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan ( UIET) said.

The implementation of the Customs Clearance of International Postal Items project has started in the country.