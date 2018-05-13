Mobile POS-terminals to be offered to Azerbaijani small retailers

2018-05-13

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Huseyn Veliyev - Trend:

GoldenPay, an online payments company in Azerbaijan, is getting ready to offer mobile POS-terminals to small businesses, the company told Trend.

The matter rests in the business version of the hesab.az payment system, which will turn any mobile device running the Android operating system into a full-fledged POS-terminal to accept non-cash payments, the source said.

"Mobile terminals are designed for small retail facilities for which it is not profitable to buy POS-terminals for $600. Also, it is not profitable for banks to equip small businesses with these devices," the source said.