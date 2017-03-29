Uzbek Senate ratifies agreement with Russia

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, March 29

By Demir Azizov– Trend:

The Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan (the upper house of the parliament) approved the law on ratification of the agreement on the development of military-technical cooperation with Russia, Trend’s correspondent reported.

The agreement on military-technical cooperation between Russia and Uzbekistan was signed in Moscow in November 2016.

Previously, the law was adopted by the legislative lower house of parliament.

During the discussion, the participants of the meeting stressed that the Russian Federation remains one of the main partners of Uzbekistan.

The senators voted unanimously for the adoption of the law.

Uzbekistan and Russia intend to exchange ratification documents on entering the agreement into force in early April during Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s visit to Moscow.