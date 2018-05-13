Death toll from suicide bombings in Indonesia rises to 11, 41 injured

The death toll from the suicide explosions in three churches in Surabaya, the provincial capital of East Java on Friday has risen to 11, including one child, with 41 others wounded, Xinhua reported citing a police officer.

Police have discovered three bombs which did not explode in two of the three churches where the bombers blew up themselves during congregations on Sunday morning, provincial police spokesman Senior Commissioner Frans Barung said.

"We have found several bombs which did not explode. But now all of them have been detonated by police," he was quoted by local media as saying.

One of the suicide bombers is a woman who came into the church along with two children. She blew herself up after embracing a security guard at the compound of Gereja Kristen Indonesia on Diponegoro street, according to eyewitness Antonious.