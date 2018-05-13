Iran's police seize over 3 tons of drugs

Iran’s police seized over 3,700 kilograms of drugs in armed clashes with smugglers in the country's southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

The police forces arrested five smugglers in the clashes, the police commander of Sistan and Baluchestan province, Brigadier General Mohammad Ghanbari said, the official website of Iran’s police reported May 13.

The police forces also seized two AK-47 and two Colt guns as well as some ammunition from the smugglers, Ghanbari added.