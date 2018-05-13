Iranian firms keen to involve in construction projects in Turkmenistan

2018-05-13 17:23 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

Trend:

Iranian companies are interested to take part in motorway and road construction projects in Turkmenistan, Abbas Ahmad Akhoundi, the Islamic Republic’s Roads and Urban Development minister, said.

Akhoundi made the remarks on the sidelines of a meeting with Turkmenistan’s Foreign Affairs Minister Raşit Meredow in Tehran, Iranian media outlets reported May 13.

The two parties held talks on participation of Iranian companies in implementation of highway and road projects in the neighbouring country, Akhoundi said.

He added that the sides also discussed cooperation in electricity sector, including construction of the third power transmission line and settling the electricity trade issues. ‎

The visiting Turkmen minister also held meeting with Iran's President Hassan Rouhani.

During the meeting, Rouhani said that Tehran is determined to deepen ties with neighbouring countries including Turkmenistan.