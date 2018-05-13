Tbilisi continues to "protest with dance" over club raids

The participants of Saturday's protest rally against the recent raids on Tbilisi nightclubs returned to the building of the parliament on Sunday, according to one of the protest organizers, Beka Tsikarishvili, Sputnik reports.

The protesters argue that undue force was used by the police during Friday raids that targeted drug dealers.

"Our demands remain the same. We will continue to protest with dance. The state is silent and it shows that the authorities are not assuming responsibility. We demand a statement from the prime minister, otherwise, we will keep demanding his resignation," Tsikarishvili told reporters.