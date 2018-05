Liverpool star Mohamed Salah breaks Premier League goals record

Mohamed Salah has broken the Premier League goals record with his 32nd strike in Liverpool's final game of the season against Brighton and Hove Albion, Daily Mail reported.

Salah's record-setting goal came in the 26th minute, when he shot first time on the turn in the penalty area after a neat forward pass by Dominic Solanke.