Lewis Hamilton wins Spanish Grand Prix

2018-05-13 20:30 | www.trend.az | 1

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton easily won the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday for his second straight Formula One victory, increasing his championship lead over Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, The Guardian reported.

Valtteri Bottas secured a one-two for Mercedes at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, while Max Verstappen completed the podium despite finishing the race with a broken front wing on his Red Bull.

Vettel, who now trails Hamilton by 17 points in the drivers' standings, was only fourth after a change in strategy didn't pay off.

It was the first one-two of the season for Mercedes, which had been slower than Ferrari in the past few races.

"This is more like it," Hamilton said on the team radio. "Let's keep this up."