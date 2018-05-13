EU, Turkmenistan committed to Trans-Caspian gas pipeline project

2018-05-13 20:51 | www.trend.az | 2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 13

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The European Union and Turkmenistan are committed to implementing the Trans-Caspian pipeline project, designed to bring Turkmen hydrocarbon resources to European markets, said the Head of the EU Liaison Office in Ashgabat Lubomir Frebort in his welcoming speech on occasion of Europe Day, reports the Nebit-Gaz newspaper of Turkmenistan.

The high-ranking diplomat noted the important role assigned to Turkmenistan in the energy security strategy of the EU.

Negotiations on the delivery of Turkmen gas to Europe have been going on since 2011.