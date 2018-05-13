German politician calls for revision of relations with Russia after US and Iran situation

State premier of Germany’s Saxony-Anhalt federal state Reiner Haseloff (Christian Democratic Union - CDU) has called for revision of the country’s policy towards Russia following Washington’s withdrawal from the nuclear deal with Iran, TASS reported.

"The recent developments regarding Iran should trigger a revision of the German policy towards Russia," he said in an interview published in the Welt am Sonntag newspaper. In light of the US sanctions against Iran, "it is important as never before to maintain dialogue with our eastern neighbor Russia," the politician said, adding that both countries will benefit from returning to normal trade relations.

According to Reiner Haseloff, German companies can lose access to the Russian market for a long time if the sanctions policy is maintained. "Sanctions always push innovations development and refocus of the country they affect," he said, noting that Russian producers of agriculture products and food have been demonstrating impressive growth.