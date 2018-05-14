Iran, Azerbaijan agree to boost trade ties between ports

2018-05-14 00:37 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

Trend:

Deputy CEO of Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) for Maritime Affairs of Iran Hadi Haghshenas said that talks are underway to increase trade and transport between Iranian ports and the Baku International Sea Trade Port in Azerbaijan, Mehr News Agency reported.

He also noted that more efforts will be put into facilitation of transit of goods via the North-South corridor.

Haghshenas pointed to the participation of an Iranian trade and business delegation at the International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH), held in Azeri capital Baku, and said, “the participaiton of the Iranian delegation in this prestigious meeting was a suitable opportunity to discuss and review port potentials and capacities between the two countries.”