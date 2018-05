7000 visitors from Pakistan travelled to Azerbaijan in first quarter of 2018: Ambassador

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

Trend:

7000 visitors from Pakistan travelled to Azerbaijan in first quarter of 2018, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Pakistan Ali Alizade said, Daily Times reported.

Ambassador noted that Azerbaijan has a good tourism infrastructure.