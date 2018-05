Copter destroyed after emergency landing in Afghanistan: MoD

An Afghan National Army (ANA) helicopter was destroyed after an emergency landing due to technical problems in southern Helmand province, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Sunday, Pajhwok reported.

In a statement, MoD said the incident took place during a security operation in the Yakhchal area of Greshk district late on Saturday night.

The crew astransferred to safety and security forces destroyed the aircraft.