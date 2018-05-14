Islamic State claims responsibility for attack in Afghanistan

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an attack on a government building in Afghanistan on Sunday, the Islamist militant group’s Amaq news agency said without providing any evidence, Reuters reported.

Afghan security forces battled for hours against a group of attackers who stormed a government building in the eastern city of Jalalabad after a coordinated assault that killed at least 15 people and wounded 42, local officials said.

