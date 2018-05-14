More than 25 people dead in dust storm in India's north

2018-05-14 03:53 | www.trend.az | 2

A powerful dust storm and rains have hit Delhi, grounding flights, uprooting trees and bringing traffic on the city's roads to a standstill, several days after an alert was issued over north India for a massive storm, Sputnik reported citing New Deli TV.

The storm, which had wind speeds of up to 70 kilometers per hour (45 miles per hour), demolished dozens of homes and destroyed power lines in northern Uttar Pradesh state, a government official said.

At least 25 people have lost their lives and dozens more injured, according to the Times of India paper.

Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee said her government would grant assistance to the families of the departed, as well as to those whose houses have been damaged.

"We do not have control over nature. We will not be able to bring back those who have died, but our government will be beside these families and help them in every possible manner," she said.