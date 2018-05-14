Boy, 7, and pilot killed in Ireland plane crash minutes after 16 skydivers jumped out

A pilot and a seven-year-old boy were killed when their light aircraft crashed down into bogland after a parachute jump, The Sun reported.

Witnesses recalled seeing the plane coming down "like a torpedo" just after skydivers had made their jump.

The plane was carrying 16 parachutists from the Irish Parachute Club who had jumped from the light aircraft before the horror plunge.

However, the pilot and the youngster were on board when the aircraft smashed into a bog shortly afterwards.

The horror unfolded just after 2pm on Sunday in an area between Edenderry and Daingean in Co Offaly, Ireland.

Investigators had trouble getting to the scene because of the terrain and it took several hours before they reached the plane, a Cessna 208B Grand Caravan.

It is understood the victims were a visiting pilot from England and the boy was the son of one of the members of the Irish Parachute Club.