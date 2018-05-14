Azerbaijan completing buyout of foreign contractors’ shares in ferrous metal deposits (Exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

AzerGold State Company is completing the procedure of buying out the share of foreign contractors in some mines and deposits in Azerbaijan, said Zakir Ibrahimov, Chairman of the Management Board of the Company in an exclusive interview to Trend.

"Works on handover and acceptance with the founding companies of the operating company AIMROC are at the final stage," Ibrahimov said.

In 2016, the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on some measures in the sphere of study, research, exploration and development of mining properties "Garadagh", "Chovdar", "Goydag", "Dagkesemen", a section of "Kohnamadan" mine and deposits of the Kurakchay river basin. The order provided, among other things, for the purchase of shares of foreign contractors in these mines and deposits.

The government will allocate necessary funds for buyout of foreign contractors’ shares, said Ibrahimov. However, their total value can be discussed only after the completion of acceptance of assets and preparation of a work program for the development of these deposits.