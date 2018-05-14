Eхplosion at Indonesian police HQ in Surabaya

A severe blast ripped through a police headquarters on Monday in the second biggest city of Indonesia Surabaya. The attack was carried out by suspects driving "vehicles", AFP cited East Java Police spokesman Frans Barung Mangera. At least seven police officers were killed, Sputnik reported citing local media.

According to Frans Barung Mangera, the explosion had occurred at 8:50 am local time (01:50 GMT) at the main police office.

"There was an explosion and one of our members is a victim," East Java Police spokesman was quoted as saying by AFP.

​According to the CCTV footage from the scene, the assailants arrived on a motorbike to the police HQ's security checkpoint before detonating an explosive devise, the Jakarta Globe newspaper reported.