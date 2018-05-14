White House: US ready to aid in recent Paris stabbing attack investigation

2018-05-14 08:40 | www.trend.az | 2

The United States has condemned the deadly knife attack which took place in the French capital and expressed readiness to provide assistance to France, the White House said in a statement, Sputnik reported.

“The United States strongly condemns yesterday’s terrorist attack in Paris. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with the French people and their government against this vicious act of terrorism, and pledge any assistance needed. Acts like this only strengthen the resolve of the global coalition to defeat ISIS and drive it out of existence,” the statement read.

On Sunday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Washington is unable to confirm that the assailant was an IS militant. The attacker, Khamzat Azimov, was of Chechen origin and received French citizenship in 2010.