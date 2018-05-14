Barama Hackathon 2018 winners announced

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 12

Trend:

Barama Hackathon 2018, the project designed as training course and competition for junior programmers, has come to the end. Thus, the winners of Hackathon competition based project organized by Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center by Azercell Telecom LLC and supported by PASHA Bank in Azerbaijan are as following: 1st place – “Dev adamlar”, 2nd place – “Brogrammers”, 3rd place – “Web’s Dragons”

The winners received valuable awards and presents from Azercell, Barama Center and PASHA Bank.

Hackathon is globally recognized competition, considered as a marathon of junior developers is taking place for the fifth time, where the programmers are tasked to work as a team to develop digital resources within a limited time frame. This time, developers were tasked to create standalone platform for Azercell providing customers real-time information about their device repair status via SMS and in-platform notifications. The competition with the participation of 14 teams lasted for 36 hours.