Iran seeks new oil swap opportunities with Caspian states (Exclusive)

Tehran, Iran, May 14

By Kamyar Eghbalnejad - Trend:

Iran seeks new oil swap opportunities with Caspian Sea littoral states, Seyed Pirouz Mousavi, managing director of National Iranian Oil Terminals Company (NIOTC), told Trend.

Iran is currently swapping oil with Turkmenistan, Mousavi said, adding that Iran considers to attract other littoral states to swap as well.

Last August Iran confirmed that has received several oil cargoes from Turkmenistan in the Neka port, saying the volume is planed to reach 200,000 b/d in 2018.

The unloaded oil at Neka port is transferred in stages through the 32-inch Neka-Sari-Rey oil pipeline to be used in Tabriz and Tehran refineries, located in northern Iran, and the same amount of Iranian oil is delivered to swap partner in Persian Gulf.

At the moment, the pipeline and the related facilities have capacity to transfer 370,000 barrels of crude oil per day, however it can be increased to 500,000 barrels, according to Iranian officials.