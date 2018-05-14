Israeli home sales recover in March

Figures published today by the Ministry of Finance chief economist show that 9,100 residential real estate deals were transacted in March in Israel, including 8,200 deals at market prices (not in the buyer fixed price plan framework), an increase of 14% in comparison with February 2018. In comparison with March 2017, however, the number of deals was down 6%, Globes reports.

In his survey, the chief economist attributed the increase in the number of deals in comparison with the preceding month to the extremely small number of deals in February and the larger number of housing units sold by investors in March in comparison with preceding months. In comparison with February, the number of deals involving both new homes sold by contractors and secondhand deals rose in March.

The increase in the number of deals at market prices does not mean that housing prices also rose. It cannot be ruled out that while the number of sales rose, the prices for those sales were lower, whether because of a different mix of sales or because the sellers were willing to compromise on lower prices.