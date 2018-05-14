Azerbaijani currency rates for May 14 (UPDATE)

2018-05-14 09:50 | www.trend.az | 2

Details added (first version posted on 09:20)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

Trend:

Official exchange rate of the US dollar and Euro against Azerbaijan’s national currency, the manat, was set at 1.7 and 2.0326 manats respectively for May 14.

Below are the rates of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies, according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan for May 14.