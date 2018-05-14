UK could lose influence on EU security and defence policy

2018-05-14 09:53 | www.trend.az | 2

Britain may lose its influence on EU security and defence policy after it leaves the European Union, according to a parliamentary report on Monday which urges the government to put forward proposals for future co-operation, Reuters reports.

EU common security operations contribute significantly to Britain’s foreign policy priorities, the report from the House of Lords EU External Affairs Sub-Committee said.

“Post-Brexit, the UK may be able to continue participating in them, but it will not have the influence it currently enjoys in the development, planning and leadership of missions and operations,” it added.

To maintain engagement with the EU on wider security and defence, Britain should seek to negotiate observer status in the EU’s planning and decision-making bodies, committee Chair Baroness Verma said in a statement.

EU Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) missions have contributed significantly to UK foreign policy, she added, citing Operation Atalanta, the EU’s flagship anti-piracy operation which Britain leads, as a good example.

Britain should continue to take part in them after Brexit, particularly in the western Balkans, and the Horn of Africa, the report said.

However, the current model for third country participation offers a more limited role for the UK after Brexit than that envisaged by the government, it noted.