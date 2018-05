Turkmen president dissatisfied with activities of state chemical concern

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 14

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The chairman of Turkmenistan's state concern "Turkmenkhimiya" Niyazli Niyazliyev has been reprimanded.

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdymuhamedov has signed the corresponding decree "for unsatisfactory performance of official duties, weakening of control over the work implemented by the concern".