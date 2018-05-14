Prices for precious metals vary in Azerbaijan

2018-05-14 10:29 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

The prices of main precious metals varied in Azerbaijan on May 14, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold decreased by 0.306 manats to 2242.9715 manats per troy ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on May 11.

The cost of silver decreased by 0.0016 manats to 28.3969 manats per ounce.

The cost of platinum increased by 0.408 manats to 1572.3895 manats and the cost of palladium decreased by 2.0995 manats to 1692.095 manats in the country.