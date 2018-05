President Aliyev attends opening of Baku Int’l Sea Trade Port Complex

2018-05-14

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the Baku International Sea Trade Port Complex.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev informed the head of state about the complex.

President Ilham Aliyev launched the complex and toured the area of the port.

The head of state then met with staff of the port and builders.

