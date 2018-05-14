Oil falls away from multi-year highs on surge in U.S. drilling, Iran sanctions opposition

2018-05-14 11:14 | www.trend.az | 0

Oil prices on Monday fell away from last week’s multi-year highs as a relentless rise in U.S. drilling activity pointed to increased output, while resistance emerged in Europe and Asia to U.S. sanctions against major crude exporter Iran, Reuters reports.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 were at $76.79 per barrel at 0648 GMT, down 33 cents, or 0.4 percent, from their last close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $70.44 a barrel, down 26 cents, or 0.3 percent.

Brent and WTI last week reached their highest since November 2014 at $78 and $71.89 per barrel respectively, as markets expect Iran’s oil exports to fall significantly once U.S. sanctions bite later this year.

“Around a million barrels of oil a day is likely to disappear from global oil markets if the U.S. sanctions on Iran bite,” said Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at futures brokerage AxiTrader.

“But it is still far from certain that they will bite in the way intended ... Germany has said it will protect its companies from U.S. sanctions, Iran has said French oil giant Total has yet to pull out of its fields and all the while it seems the Chinese are ready to fill the void created by the U.S.,” he said

Beyond U.S. sanctions, the high oil prices come amid an already tight oil market due to record Asian demand and voluntary output restraint aimed at propping up oil prices led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), as well as a group of non-OPEC producers including Russia.