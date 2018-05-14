Turkey not to abandon purchase of Russian S-400, Erdogan says

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Ankara will not refuse from purchasing the Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM), Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said May 14.

Erdogan noted that despite the fact that Turkey is a member of the NATO Alliance, Washington refused to sell US-made SAM to Turkey.

"The United States deprived Turkey of a choice, and Ankara was forced to start negotiations with Moscow to purchase the S-400," Erdogan said.

The head of state said, national interests are most important for Turkey.