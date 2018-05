No decision to set up another Russian military base in Kyrgyzstan — president

2018-05-14 11:24 | www.trend.az | 2

Bishkek and Moscow have not yet made a final decision concerning the establishment of another Russian military base in Kyrgyzstan, Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov said in an interview with TASS.

"We have considered this issue with Russia before I took office as president. But no final decision has been made so far," he said.