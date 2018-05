Zarif calls Russia's position on nuclear deal “very promising”

2018-05-14 11:41 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

Trend:

Iran’s foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Russia’s official position on nuclear deal is “very promising.”

He made the remarks in a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow May 14, Iran’s state-run IRINN TV reported.

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news