Russia's Lavrov says to discuss how to save Iran nuclear deal with Zarif

2018-05-14 11:43 | www.trend.az | 2

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said he would discuss how to try to save the Iran nuclear deal with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Moscow later on Monday, Reuters with reference to the Interfax news agency reported.

Lavrov was cited as saying that U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement last week that Washington would withdraw from the deal had created a “crisis situation,” the news agency reported.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news