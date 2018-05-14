Turkish Air Force kills 13 terrorists in northern Iraq

2018-05-14 11:51 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Turkish Air Force killed 13 terrorists of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) as part of air operations in northern Iraq, the Turkish General Staff said in a message May 14.

Three strongholds of the PKK terrorists were also destroyed, according to the message.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.