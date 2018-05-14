New switches being laid at Azerbaijan’s Yevlakh railway station (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The work to lay seven new switches has started at the Yevlakh railway station in Azerbaijan, the Public Relations Department of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC said in a message May 14.

The work is being carried out as part of the overhaul of the 600-kilometer section of the Baku-Boyuk Kasik railway.

The process of replacing switches at the Baku-Boyuk Kasik railway has been going on since September 2016. A special fabrication yard has been built at the Sangachal production base, where the assemblage of lower structures of railroad switches and new reinforced concrete slabs is carried out. The first such railroad switch was mounted on September 9, 2016.

“So far, 156 new railroad switches have been installed. Seven switches will be replaced at Yevlakh station, and this work will be carried out in stages,” the message said.