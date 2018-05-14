Very serious problems awaiting Middle East - Erdogan

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Very serious problems are awaiting the Middle East, this region is on the verge of new military conflicts, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Turkish media reported May 14.

Erdogan was commenting on the Israeli Air Force’s strikes on Syria.

He said that in fact, Israel provokes Iran to the war.

He noted that the Israeli air strikes on Syria were carried out under the pretext of responding to shelling by the Iranian servicemen, however Iran doesn’t recognize these statements of Tel Aviv as true.

On the night of May 10, the Israeli authorities said that Quds Force, a special forces unit of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, fired about 20 missiles from Syria on Israeli positions in the Golan Heights. Israel regarded these actions as Iranian aggression, and inflicted a retaliatory air strike on Syria.

