Iran nuke deal collapse opens new period of uncertainties

2018-05-14 12:13 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The decision of the US President Donald Trump to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with Iran will make US relationship with the European Union (EU) much more difficult, Francis Perrin, Senior Fellow at the OCP Policy Center (Rabat) and Senior Research Fellow at the French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs (IRIS, Paris), told Trend.

He believes that this decision was of course not unexpected.

Perrin recalled that President Trump had repeatedly criticized this deal, and in very harsh terms, and recent changes within the US Administration - Mike Pompeo as Secretary of State and John Bolton at the head of the National Security Council - tilted the balance towards a very strong opposition against Iran.

It is a very important decision with grave consequences as every independent and good-faith expert on this issue would agree that this agreement was working and was effectively implemented even if it is not perfect, the expert noted.

It opens a period of great uncertainties because the US is destroying a useful deal and it is not sure at all that it will be possible to replace it with a better framework, he believes.

"This is also a very hard blow for President Hassan Rouhani and its government because the nuclear deal was the cornerstone of their policies. It will be very difficult for President Rouhani to defend its positions against the hardliners within the regime. For the US, one of the main risks is a growing isolation as the other signatories of the nuclear deal do not share President Trump's opinions. It will make the US/European Union relationship much more difficult," said the expert.

Perrin believes that it will very likely have a very strong impact on Iran’s oil and gas deals with European companies.

"As of today only France’s Total has signed a big contract in Iran and it was for the development of Phase 11 of the South Pars supergiant gas and condensate field. There are about a dozen European companies which have been prequalified in order to bid for oil and gas projects in Iran and only one of them, Total, decided to go ahead. And this was before any decision was announced by the US Administration. This new US policy will clearly have a chilling effect on European energy companies," he added.