Lavrov calls situation on Iran deal a 'crisis'

2018-05-14 12:18 | www.trend.az | 1

The situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program is a crisis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said opening talks with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday, TASS reports.

"We appreciate this possibility to meet in Moscow and exchange views on the issues of the JCPOA, and to be honest, the situation around it is a crisis," Lavrov said.

The legitimate interests of each participant in the Iran nuclear deal are enshrined in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and the parties need to cooperate in defending them, he said.