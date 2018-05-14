Facility for dried fruits’ production may appear in Azerbaijani district

2018-05-14 12:21 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The National Fund for Entrepreneurship Support (NFES) under the Economy Ministry of Azerbaijan has begun accepting investment projects on priority development areas in the Shamkir district, the Economy Ministry said in a message May 14.

The NFES considered it expedient to start accepting proposals of entrepreneurs on investment projects on the creation of warehouses for the storage of potatoes and onions, facilities for the production of bread and dried fruits, milk, vegetable and fruit processing, cutting and processing of meat, as well as for the creation of greenhouse complexes, viticulture and potato breeding farms, as well as a livestock breeding complex.

Entrepreneurs can apply to the Fund through authorized credit organizations. Small projects can be fully financed through concessional loans.