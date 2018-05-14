Azerbaijan to be represented at "TIBO" exhibition in Minsk

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

Trend:

Azerbaijan will be represented at the 25th Anniversary International Specialized Forum on Telecommunications, Information and Bank Technologies "TIBO-2018" in Minsk (Belarus), “Belarus today” reports May 14.

It is reported that the exhibition will be held for the first time in "Minsk-Arena".

"Today the opening ceremony of the exhibition will take place, and from May 15 the forum, which will last until May 18, will be available to visitors. The "IT-country Belarus" stand, which will feature domestic developments in the field of information technology, will be the central exposition at the exhibition. National expositions of Kazakhstan (partner country of the forum this year) and Azerbaijan will be presented at the exhibition," the message reads.